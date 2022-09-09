Look Inside This $23 Million Turn-of-the-Century Adirondack Mansion for Sale

If you've ever dreamed of spending your days in New York's gorgeously preserved Adirondack region, this house might just be your crown jewel. Just listed by Premier Properties, this Lake George, New York mansion offers eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a whopping 23 acres of land in the heart of upstate.

Known as the Peabody Estate, the house was built in 1913 and boasts 17 rooms and six fireplaces. Despite being over a century old, it has all of the comforts of modern life, including an updated kitchen, central AC, and more. It also boasts 470 feet of lakefront on Lake George, more than enough for fishing, swimming, boating, and more. There's also a gorgeous swimming pool, a wine cellar, and beautiful Tudor-style detailing throughout the house.

The property is being marketed as an investment opportunity, too, as much of its acreage is undeveloped and zoned to build multiple houses per acre.

Even if you're not ready to shell out the cool $23.5 million listing price, you can check out photos of the house and property below, and see some other beautiful upstate dream homes right here on Thrillist.