You Can Rent the Staten Island Mansion from 'The Godfather' on Airbnb

If you've ever wished your life was like a movie, you could soon be living the dream.

The famous Staten Island mansion that was featured in the 1972 classic The Godfather will soon open its doors to guests, and it will be available to be booked on Airbnb for a long-term stay throughout the month of August.

A cinephile-favorite, the gorgeous home located in Todt Hill served as Don Corleone's house in the iconic movie. Now, it's about to become fully available to one lucky renter who manages to snag a booking. The Tudor-style mansion, which was built in 1930, will grant its guests access to the entire property, from the five bedrooms to the seven bathrooms and the pool area, among other amenities. The price won't be too steep, either, with each night costing $50. The total for 30 nights will be $1,500 plus taxes and fees.

The limited-time offer comes in honor of the movie's 50th anniversary, which inspired the latest owners—who purchased the property in 2016 for $2,400,000—to rent it out for the month. A maximum of five guests will be able to vacation at the mansion, and children are allowed. While the house's facade and external appearance remained unchanged, the property has undergone renovations and is "completely modernized," according to the Airbnb description.

Bookings will open on July 27 at 9 am for a 30-night stay from August 1 through August 31. For more information and to try your luck at booking the mansion, you can visit the Airbnb listing.

Check out some photos of The Godfather mansion below: