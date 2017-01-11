Alert: Systemwide Subway Delays Thanks to the Snow, Signal Problems

It's going to be fun getting home tonight, New York. Thanks to the snow, the subway system is experiencing some major systemwide problems, and it's making for a brutal evening rush hour. Basically, the only two lines running with good service as of 6pm Thursday were the G and the L trains. You might want to just stay at work.
A, C, and E trains are particularly screwed due to a "rail condition" at the W 4th St station, causing a number of service changes. Specifically, C trains are completely suspended between Euclid Ave and 168 St, southbound A trains are running express from 59 St to Canal St, southbound E trains are running express from 42 St-Port Authority to Canal St, and some of those E trains are running on the F line from W 4th St to 2 Av, according to the MTA.
Oh, and almost every other line is running with delays due to the weather, including the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, A, B, D, F, N, Q, and S lines. Additionally, signal problems are causing delays on the 2, 5, A, and J trains. Apparently, no train is safe when it snows in NYC!
