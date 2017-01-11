All-Breakfast Sandwich Restaurant, Exploding Manholes & More NYC News

Since you were probably busy burning your hands off after reading about all the subway bacteria and re-watching Jimmy Fallon's Saved by the Bell reunion skit a hundred times, we gathered up all the news you may have missed and made it really easy for you to not sound dumb when talking to your friends.
All-Breakfast-Sandwich Restaurant Coming to NYC. Get. READY.
A new restaurant, dedicated to pretty much our favorite thing in the world, is coming to NYC. It's called BEC (ooooo, I wonder what that stands for!) and it'll be serving all kinds of breakfast sandwiches -- and only breakfast sandwiches. READ MORE
Times Square With No Ads Just Looks So Weird
Thanks to Reddit, we have a decent look at what it'd be like if all the ads disappeared in the form of a before and after gif. READ MORE
Work on the World's Tallest Ferris Wheel to Start Next Month in NYC
Construction is slated to begin next month in Staten Island on what is expected to be the tallest ferris wheel in the world, developers of the project announced Monday. READ MORE
So NYC Is Trying To Kill You, and It's Terrifying
There's been a series of manhole cover explosions in Brooklyn, and another manhole fire in Queens wreaked havoc. All of this and ice shards are falling from the World Trade Center. Great. Just great. READ MORE
East Village Rejoice! Black Seed Bagels Is Coming This Spring
The bagel shop that brought us the game-changing hybrid of an incredible NY bagel and the crispier, wood-fired Montreal-style bagel is expanding to a second location late this Spring in the East Village. READ MORE
Dough Doughnuts Is Making "Doughkas," Or Babkas Made with Donut Dough
Babka, but with the fluffiness of donuts. READ MORE via Grub Street
Bald Eagles Are Back in NYC After More Than 100 Years
For the first time in over a century, bald eagles are nesting in NYC, according to a report by the National Audubon Society, thereby making our city even more American than that time we got pumpkin spice latte burgers. READ MORE
NYC Authorities Find Suspicious Package Actually Filled With 1,000 Condoms
That's a whole lot of condoms, possibly left by an incredibly optimistic bus traveller. Are they yours?? READ MORE
Try To Stay Calm While Looking at This Interactive Map of NYC Subway Bacteria
Researchers found genetic material from 15,152 different species, and luckily, most of them are apparently harmless. READ MORE via The Wall Street Journal
Stick It! NYC Museums Banning Use of Selfie-Sticks
In case you didn't have enough reasons to not use a selfie-stick -- you know, like looking like someone who uses a selfie-stick -- some NYC museums are making the choice easier for you by banning them. READ MORE
Somebody Has a Home on a Private Island Off the Coast of NYC
It's located in the Long Island Sound, not too far from the city. READ MORE via Scouting New York
Malia Obama Checks Out NYC Colleges, Might Be Your New Neighbor
First Lady Michelle Obama and First Daughter No. 1 Malia Obama were seen apparently checking out some of NYC's top schools Friday. READ MORE
