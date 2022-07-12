Here Are the Latest American Airlines Route Changes from JFK Airport

American Airlines is switching up its routes at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The airline just announced some important changes affecting NYC's JFK Airport, and it will influence passengers looking to fly down south. Specifically, flights directed to Colombia and Mexico will be impacted, with the airline canceling some routes and adding others.

Starting from November 3, due to "reduced demand," American Airlines will cancel its relatively new service from JFK to El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, Colombia, The Points Guy reports. The route was added around mid-2021. American Airlines passengers looking to reach the Colombian destination from JFK will need to face a layover; the airline will continue its service to Bogotá from both Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Miami.

While the Bogotá route will soon be out of the picture, a new service to Mexico is ready to sweep in and take over. On November 3, the same day that American Airlines' Bogotá flights will wave goodbye, a new service connecting JFK and Mexico City will launch. The operation is merely a switch dictated by demand. As The Points Guy reports, the airline hopes that more people will be interested in the Mexico City destination compared to Bogotá. Amongst the changes, it is also worth noting that American Airlines decided to cancel its route from JFK to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which is an important destination for New Yorkers during the ski season.