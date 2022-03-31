This Giant Observation Wheel with Manhattan Skyline Views Just Announced Its Opening Date

Soon you'll be able to marvel at the Manhattan skyline from a height of 300 feet. Dream Wheel, the observation wheel located at the American Dream mall and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just announced its opening date.

On April 13, guests will be able to board the giant wheel's temperature-controlled gondolas and go for a breathtaking ride. While enjoying the view, visitors will be allowed to munch on tasty snacks provided by Deep Fried Love, which will offer carnival-favorite treats like deep-fried Oreos, Nutella funnel cake, and fried Twinkies. For those looking for a more luxurious treatment, the Dream Wheel offers a V.I.P. experience, which involves premium seating and lavish décor.

Each gondola can host up to 16 passengers, and will accompany them through a 30-minute ride, TimeOut reports. In addition to incredible Manhattan views, guests will be able to spot the Hudson River as well as the New Jersey Meadowlands.

The project has been long anticipated by visitors and developers alike, and the new American Dream mall—which features high-end fashion brands stores, a water park, a theme park, and even a Sea Life Aquarium—seemed to be the ideal spot from the start.

"As soon as we saw American Dream, we knew it was the perfect location for our observation wheel in the New York/New Jersey market," Guy Leavitt, owner of Skyviews of America, said in a statement. "With the magnitude of American Dream, the location steps from MetLife Stadium, visibility from Manhattan, and the 110 million cars that drive past it annually, the Dream Wheel is destined to be an iconic landmark."

The wheel will be open seven days a week, and will be available to book for private events. Pre-sale tickets are already available on the Dream Wheel page.

Take a look at other beautiful Dream Wheel photos here: