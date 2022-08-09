An Exclusive Drive-Thru Featuring NYC’s Hottest Restaurants Is Coming to Brooklyn

New York foodies, this one's for you. American Express Gold and Resy are bringing the fan-favorite event Resy Drive-Thru to the Big Apple in September.

On September 16 and 17 only, New Yorkers will get the chance to dine under the stars and by the city's skyline in one of Greenpoint's most iconic spots, the Greenpoint Skyline Drive-In.

Picky eaters won't need to worry—the menu will satisfy every palate. Featuring pop-ups by 10 of NYC's hottest restaurants, the food lineup won't leave any room for disappointment. Guests will be able to enjoy a 10-course tasting menu featuring delicious dishes from a variety of cuisines. Participating restaurants include Shuka, Taqueria Ramirez, Bonnie's, Dhamaka, Sofreh, Red Hook Tavern, Frankies 457 Spuntino, Union Square Cafe, and Sylvia's. A surprise pizza joint will also be announced in the next few days.

To make the event even fancier, guests will be greeted at the Skyline Drive-In's entrance with a chauffeured golf cart. The vehicle will take the diners through a journey among all the restaurant pop-ups, and it will add to the memorable dining experience.

The event is part of the The American Express Gold Card and Resy Presents event series, which initially kicked off in Los Angeles last July with a sold-out event dubbed The Boardwalk.

Guests who wish to participate in the event will be able to purchase tickets on Resy's website.