Amtrak Is Expanding Service Between NYC and the Hudson Valley

During the weekend, when everybody seems to be planning a cozy getaway, commuting to the Hudson Valley from NYC can be a hassle.

Luckily, to help solve the issue, Amtrak just announced that it's expanding its schedule between Big Apple and the mid-Hudson Valley. Starting from December 5, there will be 12 Hudson Valley weekday trains, up from 10, the Daily Freeman reports. It's the latest Amtrak expansion in the greater region, which also saw the launch of new service to the Berkshires in Massachusetts as well as Burlington, Vermont in the past year.

One of the Hudson Valley-bound trains will depart from Penn Station's Moynihan Train Hall at 8:15 am, and it will then reach Poughkeepsie at 9:45 am. At 10:01, according to the schedule, it will get to Rhinecliff, and it will reach Hudson shortly after at 10:21 am. The last stop will be in Albany-Renssalaer at 10:47 am.

Another train departing from NYC will bring commuters to the Hudson Valley in the evening, departing New York City from Sunday through Friday at 3:15 pm. It will then stop at Poughkeepsie at 4:40 pm, and reach Rhinecliff at 4:55 pm. At 5:15, the train will reach the Hudson station, and it will end its trip in Albany at 5:45 pm.

A new NYC-bound train will depart Albany-Renssalaer in the late-morning Sunday through Friday. Leaving the station at 11:10 am, the train will get to Hudson at 11:30 am and to Rhinecliff at 11:54 am. At 12:10 pm, it will reach Poughkeepsie, and it will finally arrive in NYC's Penn Station at 1:45 pm.

The other new daily train will leave Albany-Renssalaer in the evening at 5:30 pm. It will get to Hudson at 5:53 pm, Rhinecliff at 6:15 pm, and Poughkeepsie at 6:30 pm. Finally, commuters will reach the Big Apple at 8:05 pm.

For more information, you can visit Amtrak's website.