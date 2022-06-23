Amtrak Is Launching a New Route from NYC to Burlington, Vermont

Another new Amtrak route from NYC is launching just in time for your next summer getaway.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation recently announced that the long-awaited train service from Penn Station, New York to Burlington, Vermont will officially launch on Friday, July 29. It's the first time Burlington will have regular passenger rail service since the 1950s.

The route, dubbed the Ethan Allen Express, will make intermediate stops in Middlebury and Vergennes, Vermont, in addition to its already-existing service to Castleton, Rutland, and upstate New York. Southbound trains leave Burlington daily at 10:10 am, arriving at Penn Station at 5:45 pm. Northbound trains leave Penn Station at 2:21 pm and arrive in Burlington at 9:55 pm.

Fares will start at $75 one way, with the total trip expected to take around seven-and-a-half hours. By comparison, driving between the two cities takes about five and a half hours without traffic. Amtrak's Vermonter line already serves Eastern Vermont destinations like Brattleboro and Montpelier.

You can find more information and book your trip on Amtrak's website.