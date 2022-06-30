This Relaunched Train Route Offers Service from Toronto to New York City

With airports in disarray and ticket prices continuing to skyrocket, travelers may be looking for an alternative to flying between some hot summer destinations. Now, Amtrak has just the ticket with a newly relaunched service connecting New York City with Toronto.

Amtrak's Maple Leaf service has resumed cross-border service as of June 27, once again offering a connection between the United States and Canada. Along the way, it stops at destinations like Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Rochester, and Albany. The trip takes about 12 hours, including two hours for customs and immigration as it crosses the border.

Tickets start at less than $300, although they can be more depending on the timing and whether or not you opt for Business Class.

You can book your tickets and find out more information on Amtrak's website, and check out the route map below: