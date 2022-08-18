Amtrak Revamps Its Café Menus Aboard Northeast Corridor & Long-Distance Trains

Travelers and commuters of the Northeast officially have new meals to look forward to. Amtrak just introduced a revamped menu for its Northeast Corridor and Long Distance trains featuring new food items and prices.

Following direct feedback from its customers, Amtrak updated its menus to feature fresher and higher-quality items for its breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests will now be able to choose from longer lists featuring hot meals, lite bites, snacks, salads, sandwiches, and a significant increase in both vegan options and non-alcoholic beverages.

"Making changes to our menu based on customer feedback reflects Amtrak's commitment to enhancing their travel experience, as passengers know we are listening to their requests for improvement," Amtrak Vice President of Operations and Customer Services Robert Jordan said in an official statement. "In this time of rising costs, we are proud to offer our customers high-quality items on our menu at reduced prices."

Prices for most food items and beverages will remain the same, but reductions of $.50-$1.50 are in order for all sandwiches and salads on all Acela and Northeast Regional trains, The Points Guy reports. Customers looking to have breakfast aboard will be able to purchase items ranging from $3.50-$6, while lunch and dinner will feature dishes between $5 and $7.50.

Among the new or reduced price menu items, customers can find bialy egg sandwich, bacon & cheese egg bites, and seasonal fruit with mango on the breakfast menu. The lunch menu will feature a smoked turkey & havarti sandwich, a vegan asian noodle bowl, and blue corn vegan tamales among its new or revisited additions, while snacks will include fresh vegetable crudités, beef jerky, and pistachios. Pomegranate juice and new hot and iced coffee selections will also be available on the beverages list.

Take a look at some photos of the menu items below: