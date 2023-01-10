Travel Across New York with Amtrak's New 2-for-1 Ticket Sale

Traveling with your best friend is always more fun than going solo—especially if you get to bring them along for free.

Amtrak just announced its New York BOGO sale, which allows you to bring your favorite travel buddy on select train routes for free. The discount is available when traveling across New York, including from NYC to Hudson, from Albany to Syracuse, from Niagara Falls to Poughkeepsie, and more. Several iconic Amtrak lines are participating in the initiative, and you could get BOGO tickets to ride the Empire Builder, the Adirondack, the Maple Leaf, and the Ethan Allen Express.

Taking advantage of the deal is simple. You must purchase tickets before February 27 by entering the promo code "V309" when making your reservation. According to Amtrak, the sale is valid on midweek travel in coach through February 28.

"Amtrak is pleased to offer the New York Midweek Winter BOGO sale so that customers and their companions can share a winter getaway," Darlene Abubakar, Amtrak assistant vice president of national advertising and brand management, said in a statement. "Together they can enjoy all that New York has to offer, such as taking in a Broadway show, exploring the scenic Hudson Valley, or catching a game in Buffalo."

For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can visit Amtrak's website.