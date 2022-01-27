Amtrak Has Tickets from $19 on Its Popular Northeast Corridor Route

If you're looking for a chance to travel around the Northeast on the cheap over the next few months, Amtrak has just the ticket.

The railway is running its Northeast Getaway Sale from January 26–29, with one-way Coach tickets along the Northeast Corridor selling for as low as $19. Business Class tickets, including on the faster Acela trains, are going for as little as $49. This includes destinations like Washington D.C., Baltimore, Wilmington, Philadelphia, Newark, New York City, Stamford, New Haven, Providence, Boston, and more.

There are just a few caveats. You must book your trip by this Saturday, January 29, for travel from February 1–May 26 of this year. Sundays are not eligible for discount tickets. Prices will differ by date and time of day, but a quick search shows coach seats for as low as $19 to be had on a variety of trips. All tickets include Amtrak's standard allowance of two bags and two carry-ons, making for a more effortless travel experience than the airport.

Check out Amtrak's Northeast Getaway Sale here to grab tickets for your next trip.

