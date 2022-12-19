This Scenic International Train Route Will Resume Service After a 3-Year Absence

After a multi-year hiatus due to the pandemic, one of the most scenic train rides in the world is officially coming back.

Amtrak officials recently confirmed that the beloved route connecting NYC and Canada's Montreal, dubbed the Adirondack, will be active again in the spring of 2023, the Montreal Gazette reports. In March 2020, the service was halted because of pandemic-mandated border closures.

Covering almost 400 miles of ground, the train ride is much longer than a car ride to the Canadian city. By car, it only takes four hours, while the train trip is roughly 10 hours long due to longer processing stops at the border. According to National Geographic Traveler magazine, they are 10 hours well spent, as the publication ranked the trip as one of the world's top 10 most scenic rail trips.

US officials are currently pressing Amtrak to give a more detailed timeline of when the service will be reinstated, but it is still unclear when passengers will be able to hop on the Montreal-bound train again. Among the delaying factors are Amtrak's need to rectify lines and personnel and finalize arrangements with both US and Canadian border agencies.

Earlier this year, Amtrak relaunched another train route connecting NYC and Canada. In June, the company reinstated the Maple Leaf line, which links the Big Apple with Toronto.