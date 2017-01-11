An Upstate NY Park Fountain Has Frozen Into a Monstrous "Ice Volcano"

The arctic temperatures that made you invest in 600 space heaters have menacingly transformed what's usually a nice fountain at an upstate New York state park into a 50ft-tall apocalyptic ice volcano.

After consecutive days of record-breaking, horrifically cold temperatures across the region, the fountain has grown into a five-story column of solid ice that's several feet thick, and somehow, water is still making its way out of the top, NBC New York reported. And apparently, it's growing even taller by minute. First, a frozen Niagara Falls, and now this? Will this cold ever thaw? No, not it won't. Ever. Sorry about that.