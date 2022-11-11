Here's Our Ultimate Guide to the 2022 Anime NYC Convention

Fan-favorite convention Anime NYC is coming back to the Big Apple this month, from November 18–20.

This year marks the fifth edition of Anime NYC, which will take over the Javits Center with exclusive screenings, over 400 exhibits, panels, cosplay meetups, and performances. There will also be special appearances by Japan's most loved creators, and guests will be able to stroll through Artist Alley to get a glimpse of some beautiful original work. A long list of companies in the Japanese entertainment world are slated to appear at the convention as well, including Aniplex, Bandai Namco, Crunchyroll, GKIDS, HIDIVE, Kodansha, Sentai, TMS, VIZ Media, and many more.

Throughout the weekend, visitors will get the chance to attend panels and meet some of the convention's most loved guests. Hajime Isayama, the creator of Attack on Titan, is set to make his first US appearance at Anime NYC, while Yoko Shimomura, the Japanese composer known for the many soundtracks, including those of Final Fantasy XV, Kingdom Hearts, and Parasite Eve, will make an appearance at the much-anticipated Final Fantasy concert event. Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen, instead, will get the chance to meet the US cast at this year's Anime NYC. For a full list of guests and their schedules, you can head over to this website.

In terms of programming, Anime NYC is set to be packed with over 200 hours of it. On Friday, November 18 at 3 pm, visitors will get the chance to attend the aforementioned Final Fantasy official concert at the Special Events Hall. The event will celebrate 35 years of the Final Fantasy video game saga, and the New World Players chamber ensemble will be performing exclusive arrangements. Later that day, from 6:30 pm and at Panel 4, Lupin fans will be able to catch the world premiere of Lupin Zero, which will show the audience Lupin's origin story together with the thief's early endeavors.

On Saturday, anime fans will be able to get their daily film intake from earlier in the morning. At 11:15 am, the Special Events Hall will host a special event celebrating That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's first feature film, which is set to be released in the US next year. The event will present the audience with new footage, and a special live concert from the theme song performers will also take place to celebrate. On Saturday night, instead, cosplay fans will get to participate in the Anime NYC Masquerade event, which will take over the Special Events Hall at 9 pm. There, guests will compete to win prizes for a variety of cosplay features, including craftsmanship, showmanship, and bragging rights.

On Sunday, the last day of the convention, celebrations will be in order. Among other events, visitors will be able to attend the WIT Studio 10th Anniversary at 2 pm. Located at the Panel 1, the event celebrates the 10th anniversary of the studio, which is famous for its huge anime creations, including Spy x Family, Ranking of Kings, Great Pretender, and the Ancient Magus' Bride, among others. For a complete list of programming, you can visit this link.

For more information and to grab your tickets, you can head over to Anime NYC's website.