Another NYC Landlord Owes A Tenant Thousands For Overcharging On Rent

After New York State determined that an NYC landlord had been ripping off a tenant by hundreds of dollars in rent every month for years, a 39-year-old Harlem resident is now paying zero in rent, and instead sends the management company a bill every month, DNAinfo reported. Now that's a helluva way to turn the tables!
As we wrote last week, there's a new tool you can use to find out if your NYC apartment is actually rent-stabilized, and if your landlord might actually owe you money.
That was the case for Antonia (whose last name was not included by DNAinfo because she's an undocumented immigrant), a single mother who has been overcharged on a rent-stabilized apartment since 2008 and is now owed $14,500. The company, Emo Realty Partners, charged Antonia a preferential rent (below the rent registered with the state) and increased the rate over the years; however, the New York State Department of Homes and Community Renewal found that the preferential rate was actually more than what the company could legally charge for the unit, DNAinfo reported.
Bet they're feeling pretty emo now.
