Another NYC Landlord Owes A Tenant Thousands For Overcharging On Rent

After New York State determined that an NYC landlord had been ripping off a tenant by hundreds of dollars in rent every month for years, a 39-year-old Harlem resident is now paying zero in rent, and instead sends the management company a bill every month, DNAinfo reported. Now that's a helluva way to turn the tables!

As we wrote last week, there's a new tool you can use to find out if your NYC apartment is actually rent-stabilized, and if your landlord might actually owe you money.

That was the case for Antonia (whose last name was not included by DNAinfo because she's an undocumented immigrant), a single mother who has been overcharged on a rent-stabilized apartment since 2008 and is now owed $14,500. The company, Emo Realty Partners, charged Antonia a preferential rent (below the rent registered with the state) and increased the rate over the years; however, the New York State Department of Homes and Community Renewal found that the preferential rate was actually more than what the company could legally charge for the unit, DNAinfo reported.