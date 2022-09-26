Rolling Loud Rappers Share Their Hot Takes on NYC & the Hip-Hop Festival

In case you missed all the viral headlines that came from it—like A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti having a tough time in the mosh pit or Carti surprising the crowd with a Ye performance—Rolling Loud New York took over Queens this past weekend in a major way.

Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, and Future headlined the massive festival, and the Big Apple's rap scene was heavily represented. It shouldn't come as a surprise, though. From legends to young talent, the city has always held its name high in hip-hop, and even though a few of New York's very own were removed from the lineup last-minute, NYC's music scene was still able to shine.

But it's not only New York rappers that love New York. In our quest to rep the Big Apple even more, Thrillist sat down with a few Rolling Loud New York performers to ask them what they love (and what they don't!) about NYC. You may know Armani White from his super-viral TikTok hit "Billie Eilish," and you've probably heard Kali rapping with BIA on "Eat It Up." SleazyWorld Go even scored the first platinum plaque of his career with "Sleazy Flow" on the very same day he took the Rolling Loud stage.

Here's what they had to say about the festival, their budding careers, and their time in NYC.

This is a big stage you're about to get on, and you're probably as excited to perform as the audience is to see you. What's the song you're most hyped to share with the crowd?

Armani White: The song I'm most excited to perform is "Billie Eilish," obviously. [Also] because I think we got an air mattress? I'm definitely gonna jump on the air mattress—that's gonna be funny.

Kali: Definitely my new song dropping at the end of the month, called "About You." It just recently went viral on TikTok so I'm really excited for people to catch on to the verses.

SleazyWorld Go: It's an unreleased song called "Let's Hoop."

Being part of such a star-studded lineup must be exciting, too. Who are you most excited to see perform today?

AW: I'm really excited to see Nicki Minaj. She got this song called "Yikes" that I think is just tough, [but really] I'm excited to see everybody perform. I'm excited to see Lil Uzi Vert, obviously.

K: BIA! I put her on my song "Eat It Up" and I never got to perform with her but I would really love to—so yeah, go BIA!

SG: I'm excited to see Lil Tjay perform tonight.

Awesome. New York City is the birthplace of hip-hop and a major city for music. What's your favorite music memory connected to the city?

AW: I've seen Chris Brown out here—I'm a big Chris Brown fan, like from the beginning to end type of thing.

K: Me signing to Atlantic Records. They're out here in New York, so I came, I did a signing, we had a big party. It was lit and it was a vibe.

SG: When I got my first plaque.

Many legendary artists came out of NYC. Who's your favorite New York rapper of all time?

AW: My favorite NYC rapper of all time is 50, bro! There's no comparison to 50 Cent.

K: It's Miss Nicki Minaj! Please don't play with the Queen. I'm here for her [and] yes, I'm staying all day just because the Queen is performing, period!

SG: I'm gonna say Pop Smoke.

Let's talk about your relationship to NYC. What's your go-to spot when you're in town?

AW: I go to this vegan spot called Beatnic. Yo, Beatnic is tough. I be healthy when I'm in New York.

K: My favorite place to eat in New York—although I don't have a lot of places I eat here—is Sei Less.

SG: I forgot what it's called, but it's like chicken and—It's a number. 375—the chicken bites? Yeah.

You all rep different cities, from Philly to Atlanta to Kansas City. What does your hometown do better than NYC?

AW: We do traffic better than NY [in Philly]! I hate being in New York—I be stuck in this [puts hands on an imaginary car wheel and swerves] for like 30 minutes and you never go nowhere.

K: Atlanta does food better than New York—I feel like anytime I come out here I never have no good food. Maybe I just don't know the right people to take me to the right places.

SG: Good BBQ.