Experience Your Brain from the Inside at This Immersive 3D Art Exhibit

Artechhouse, the famous Chelsea venue dedicated to immersive experiences and exhibits, just announced its newest project. This time, instead of interacting with Van Gogh's digitized paintings, attendees will be able to explore their own brain.

Starting May 14, "Life of a Neuron" will guide guests into the "thinking cell" of the brain. Upon walking into the exhibit, attendees will find themselves in a real-life 3D model of a human prefrontal cortex neuron, and will be able to learn about its life cycle, from birth to death.

"What's fascinating and revolutionary about the narrative we are telling with this groundbreaking collaboration through 'Life of a Neuron,' is the ability to have the audience experience something that is happening inside all of us by using the latest technical tools," Artechouse Founder & Chief Creative Officer Sandro Kereselidze said in a statement. "It's an incredible opportunity to experience the science that we have been studying for the past 50 years in a new artistic way that speaks to the human experience."

Featuring installations from multidisciplinary artists from around the world like Synthestruct, Akiko Yamashita, fuse*, Gil Castro, and Server Demirtas, the exhibit is a result of three years of work and collaboration between Artechouse and the Society for Neuroscience (SfN). Specifically, the main installation features technology-driven interactive artworks, and it explores vision, stress, addiction, and the neural connectivity from the perspective of a neuron. Bringing together decades of research and data in the field, it explores one of the defining pillars of human experience while educating guests through gorgeous artistic installations. In addition, it celebrates the 50th anniversary of SfN.

"What I find so exciting about this exhibit is that it is the first of its kind to use data like this to bring key neuroscience principles to life," lead neuroscientist for 'Life of a Neuron,' PhD, UC Davis Distinguished Professor John Morrison, said in a statement. "Through the work of an incredible group of scientists organized by SfN, collaborating alongside the exciting group of artists organized by Artechouse, we're able to bring to the world an exhibit like no other—artistic interpretations of scientific data and principles that allow the public to experience neuroscience in a whole new way. It is my hope that this exhibit will spark curiosity in those who see it and inspire them to learn more about the universe between their ears."

For more information about the exhibit and to purchase tickets once they become available, you can visit the Artechouse website.

Check out some amazing photos of the exhibit below: