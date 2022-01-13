A $100 Million Waterpark Is Coming to the Jersey Shore

The world's largest beachfront indoor waterpark will open next year in Atlantic City.

By Chris Mench

Published on 1/13/2022 at 5:26 PM

Summer might feel far away, but beach-goers will be flocking back to the famed Jersey Shore in just a few months. This week, construction crews broke ground on a huge new waterpark that's sure to become a significant tourist draw for the area.

Atlantic City's Showboat Hotel is already home to a massive new non-casino arcade, and it just started construction on another big attraction—Island Waterpark, which bills itself as the "largest indoor beachfront waterpark in the world." The $100 million project will yield 103,000 square feet of fun, including 11 waterslides, pools, and a lazy river, as well as bars, restaurants, and outlet shops. The waterpark even has a retractable glass roof to take advantage of in the warmer seasons.

The Showboat sits alongside Atlantic City's famous boardwalk, which will be replicated inside with a new boardwalk gaming area. The Press of Atlantic City reports that there will also be a 10,000 square foot "adults only" section with cocktails and spa services. 

Construction is expected to take around 16 months, with a targeted opening date of Memorial Day Weekend 2023. It's the latest family-friendly investment for the Showboat, which was once a casino but pivoted toward non-gambling attractions under new ownership.

"Atlantic City has a long and rich history as a premier tourist destination," said developer Bart Blatstein in a press statement. "Showboat is committed to bringing non-gaming, family-friendly entertainment back to Atlantic City, and the waterpark is one more piece to that puzzle."

