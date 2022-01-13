A $100 Million Waterpark Is Coming to the Jersey Shore

Summer might feel far away, but beach-goers will be flocking back to the famed Jersey Shore in just a few months. This week, construction crews broke ground on a huge new waterpark that's sure to become a significant tourist draw for the area.

Atlantic City's Showboat Hotel is already home to a massive new non-casino arcade, and it just started construction on another big attraction—Island Waterpark, which bills itself as the "largest indoor beachfront waterpark in the world." The $100 million project will yield 103,000 square feet of fun, including 11 waterslides, pools, and a lazy river, as well as bars, restaurants, and outlet shops. The waterpark even has a retractable glass roof to take advantage of in the warmer seasons.