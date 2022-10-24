Look Inside This New Glamping Resort in the Catskills for Your Next Fall Trip

While a day trip can still do the trick, the best way to enjoy all the beauty of foliage is definitely taking a few days to fully immerse yourself in nature. If this sounds ideal to you, AutoCamp, the outdoor lodging brand, might have the perfect solution.

The company recently opened its new Catskills location. Located in West Saugerties, New York, the glamping site sprawls across 37 acres and features several camping options, including 65 Airstreams, 10 cabins, and 10 BaseCamps, which is a combo of an Airstream plus a Luxury Tent.

There's no need to worry about the cold. Each unit is equipped with HVAC systems, and in late 2022 the new Catskills location will finally open a hot tub and plunge pool combo to fight off the chiller days. There are also several fire pits spread across the premises, with an indoor one located at the Clubhouse, and a private fireplace for each suite setup.

Inspired by historic Hudson Valley farms, the Clubhouse functions as the site's main gathering spot and reception area, where fireside chats, happy hours, and tap takeovers with local breweries come to life. There, guests can also enjoy live music by local musicians, too.

The fall is probably one of the best times to visit this nature-filled retreat hotspot. There's currently a pumpkin patch on the premises, and guests can try their hand at a multitude of lawn games, including corn hole. Of course, now is also the best time for foliage, too. The site offers complimentary bikes to explore the region, and visitors can easily access trails to marvel at the majestic fall scenery.

There are also a slew of activities to get more in tune with the environment, including expert-led outdoor mindfulness and forest bathing experiences. Those who prefer staying in, instead, can head over to one of the many regularly scheduled yoga classes, or participate in seasonal activities highlighting the West Saugerties area, including maker's markets and foliage-related fun.

Take a look at some photos of the camp below: