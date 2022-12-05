An Entire Block of This Highly-Coveted Jersey Shore Town Is Up for Sale

If you love the beach life and have some saved up money to invest, you might be interested in purchasing an entire block on the Jersey Shore.

That's right, this time it isn't a single house that is up for sale. Rather, a block in the prized and luxurious Jersey Shore destination of Avalon is now available to be bought in its entirety, NJ.com reports. The 3.12-acre property stretches from Dune Drive to Ocean Drive and 20th to 21st Streets in Avalon, and it is conveniently located only three blocks from the beach.

While no asking price is mentioned on the listing, the purchase of the block comes with a few valuable and highly coveted benefits, in terms of both current and future investments. The sale of the block includes every property that sits on it, from real estate to existing businesses.

The lucky investor who gets their hands on the block would, in fact, be purchasing also two of the most popular restaurants in the area, namely the Princeton and the Whitebrier, and their liquor licenses would be included in the sale, too. According to the property listing, the two restaurants alone generate over $10 million in annual revenue.

According to Realtor.com, the median price of Avalon homes for sale is $2.9 million, which indicates a rich environment to invest and develop. Parking lots and undeveloped space are also part of the sales package, which will give the new owner the chance to further invest in and develop the area with new businesses, retail opportunities, and residential housing.