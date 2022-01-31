Now Is Your Chance to Spot a Bald Eagle in NYC's Central Park

Joe Amon/Denver Post/Getty Images

New York City's Central Park has seen its share of famous birds, from the handsome mandarin duck to the haunting snowy owl. Now, it's playing host to an American icon, a bald eagle named Rover. The bird earned its nickname from Brooklyn birders who spotted it across the borough prior to others seeing it in Manhattan. Multiple videos of Rover flying low over Central Park and hunting animals like birds and fish have emerged online over the past week. One Twitter user even captured it snagging a gull out of the air:

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger

David Barrett, who runs the Twitter account Manhattan Bird Alert, told Gothamist that Rover has previously been spotted in Brooklyn, but the repeated sightings in Central Park were new and "most unusual." This particular eagle was given a green band with the code R7 on it in 2018 by wildlife researchers to keep track of its whereabouts.

As the eagle's name suggests, spotting Rover in Central Park is far from guaranteed. Nonetheless, his presence has brought many New Yorkers out to the park, hoping to catch a glimpse of the bird of prey. He was spotted as recently as yesterday for those willing to brave the elements. Check out Barrett's map of Central Park birding locations and this Twitter account to learn more about birding in Manhattan and hopefully get a chance to spot Rover and a host of other exciting birds.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.