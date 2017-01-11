Bald Eagles Now Nesting, Laying Eggs In NYC For First Time In 100 Years

For the first time in at least 100 years, a pair of bald eagles is nesting in NYC, and now, it appears the female eagle has laid eggs, according to a report by the New York Audubon Society.

The organization cites reports by local bird observers on Staten Island, who confirmed the pair has nested on the south shore of the island, and have nicknamed the male eagle "Vito," which is fitting because Staten Island. The news comes after a winter full of bald eagle sightings across the city and reports that a pair of the iconic, American eagles were nesting on the north shore of Staten Island; however, it now appears that pair did not stick around and breed, according to Audubon.