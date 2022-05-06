Here's How to Visit NYC Museums for Free Every Month

This weekend, Bank of America is encouraging the appreciation of arts and culture in selected cities, and NYC is one of them.

As part of its monthly Museums on Us initiative, Bank of America is granting free access to cultural attractions and museums across the country on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8.

In the Big Apple, Bank of America, Merrill, and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders will be able to waltz inside seven different museums without paying a single penny. While participating cultural institutions remain the same throughout the year, exhibitions may vary depending on the month, giving visitors the opportunity to get a brand new experience every time.

This weekend, exhibitions worthy of notice in NYC include the largest exhibition to date dedicated to the artist, educator, and founder of El Museo del Barrio, Raphael Montañez Ortiz. To honor Jewish American Heritage Month, instead, guests can choose to visit the Jewish Museum, which is located at 1109 5th Avenue.

To snag a free entry, museumgoers only need to present their Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank card together with their ID. It is important to note that guests are not eligible for free admission, and that the initiative excludes fundraising events, special exhibitions, and ticketed shows.

Here are all the NYC museums and cultural institutions participating in the Museums on Us initiative:



Those wishing to search for other participating attractions throughout the country (over 225 across 123 American cities) can use Bank of America's Location Finder tool.

For more information, you can visit the Museums on Us page.