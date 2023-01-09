'Sex and the City' Is Looking for NY Extras to Appear in Its New Spinoff Season

And just like that… You could be appearing on screen next to Sarah Jessica Parker in a super fancy NYC party setting—and even getting paid for it.

The beloved NYC-centric And Just Like That… a spinoff of the classic show Sex and the City, is officially on the hunt for some extras for its second season. Specifically, the HBO production team is calling on hip and fashionable New Yorkers who flaunt a "chic, fashion-forward cosmopolitan look" to appear as background extras in a "private jewelry party" scene in Manhattan.

If this sounds like you, make sure you also meet a few other requirements. Every gender and ethnicity is welcome, and the age range is 20–50 years old. To apply, you can simply send some recent selfies or photos to ajlt@gwcnyc.com, including "Jewelry event attendee submission" in the subject line. In the same email, be sure to include your name, age, phone number, union status, and confirmation that you have a form of ID.

For one day of filming, which will run 10 hours, extras will be paid $165 each, and they will also receive $60 for taking a COVID test.

Season 2 of And Just Like That is set to air later in 2023. Best of luck on your casting call!