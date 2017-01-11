A Tim Burton-Themed Bar Called Beetle House Is Opening in NYC

Everyone knows that saying "Beetlejuice" three times in a row will summon a disheveled Michael Keaton in striped pajamas... or something like that. But soon, just saying "Beetlejuice" once will conjure up a $14 tequila cocktail of the same name at a new Tim Burton-themed bar poised to open in the East Village this month. That's right, folks, it's showtime.

From the same dudes who blessed the city with a glorious Will Ferrell-themed bar last fall, now comes an appropriately gothic homage to Burton films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Alice in Wonderland, Edward Scissorhands, and, of course, Beetlejuice: Beetle House (308 E 6th St). As you can imagine, the bar's food and drink menus are full of subtle and not-so-subtle references to the director's many iconic films, with drinks like the aforementioned Beetlejuice, a Mars Attacks-themed drink called "We come in peace," and a simple bourbon-based Scissorhands-inspired beverage called "Edward’s lemonade." As for food, you can expect dishes like "Sweeney Beef," "Edward Burger Hands," and the "Love It Meat Pie."