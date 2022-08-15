Take a Look at This Peaceful Park That Just Opened in Hudson Yards

With all its shops, cafes, and attractions, Hudson Yards can feel a little overstimulating. Luckily, a new, recently-inaugurated green area is ready to welcome all New Yorkers looking to take a break in the neighborhood.

Bella Abzug Park's latest expansion in Hudson Yards opened to the public this past weekend, and visitors can find the brand new section of the park between West 36th and West 37th Streets. Featuring a generous amount of benches, tables with chairs, and even umbrellas to protect from the sun, the new space is a peaceful oasis within the bustle of Hudson Yards. It's the fourth section of the park to open with other areas hosting playgrounds, bathrooms, water features, and entrances to the new 7 train stop.

New Yorkers can stroll through the pathway surrounded by plants and greenery, and enjoy a drink or a bite in the new section of the park. The expansion of Bella Abzug Park was intended precisely for this, as developers were looking for a way to balance out the increase in residential buildings and commercial development in the area, W42ST reports.

Originally, the park was known as Hudson Park and boulevard, but was renamed in 2019 to honor Bella Abzug, the iconic lawmaker and activist known as "Battling Bella." Abzug is remembered for her efforts in fighting for civil rights, the LGBTQ community, and women's equality both within New York State and across the country.

The opening of this section of Bella Abzug Park, dubbed Block 4, is part of a larger expansion project. Developers are planning to continue adding to Bella Abzug Park with two more plazas planned heading towards the Lincoln Tunnel entrance at West 39th Street.

Take a look at photos of the newly inaugurated section of Bella Abzug Park below: