NYC Was Just Named the Best Day Trip Destination in America

The holidays are here, and that means that you can hopefully get some extra days to relax and not think about work. If you're itching to do something with your free time, a day trip might be your best option.

Luckily for you, e-bike company Velotric analyzed a large set of data from the 50 most populous cities in the US and came up with a ranking of the best day trip destinations. According to findings, the Big Apple came out on top. Not only that, but NYC also won the title of best city for biking and for museum enthusiasts, the study found.

New Yorkers won't be surprised to find their city at the top of the list. Thanks to NYC's world-renowned restaurants, museums, and entertainment options, it gained a higher score than the other cities considered. Its public transportation system helps too, as it is North America's largest and it makes it much easier to get around.

To come up with the result, the study considered and combined 14 different variables. It collected data from different sources, including Yelp, and weighed each category. The data categories considered include walkability score, bikeability score, museum rank, outdoor activity rank, zoos, amusement parks, among others.

The West Coast was able to snag second and third place on the list. The silver medal went to Oakland, while Long Beach was awarded the third spot. You can check out the full report and ranking here.