Michelin Just Named These 18 Restaurants the Best Affordable Eats in NYC
The Guide just added these 18 spots to the 2022 Bib Gourmand list.
The prospect of eating out in NYC can be daunting—both for the difficulty of choosing one restaurant over thousands of others and for the amount of money you have to get ready to shell out.
Luckily, though, you can solve both problems if you know where to look. The Michelin Guide just released its 2022 Bib Gourmand list, which directs prospective diners to 18 hand-picked restaurants across Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan, as well as Westchester County north of the city.
On top of being Michelin Guide-good, they also share another advantage: affordability. In any of these restaurants you can order two courses plus a glass of wine and a dessert for under $49, according to Michelin inspectors.
"A Bib restaurant will also leave you with a sense of satisfaction, at having eaten so well at such a reasonable price," reads the Michelin website.
Here are the 18 new restaurants that made the Bib Gourmand for the first time this year:
Manhattan:
- Antoya: Korean food, Koreatown
- Szechuan Gourmet: Chinese food, Midtown West
- Chick Chick: Asian food, Upper West Side
- Covacha: Mexican food, Upper West Side
- Dhamaka: Indian food, Lower East Side
- Sami & Susu: Middle Eastern food, Lower East Side
- Dumpling Lab: Chinese food, East Village
- Soda Club: Vegan food, East Village
- Yellow Rose: Tex-Mex food, East Village
Queens:
Brooklyn:
- Le Fanfare: Italian food, Greenpoint
- Runner Up: American food, Park Slope
- Sobre Masa: Mexican food, Bushwick
Westchester:
- Chutney Masala: Indian food, Irvington
- TVB by: Pax Romana: Italian American food, White Plains