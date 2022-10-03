Michelin Just Named These 18 Restaurants the Best Affordable Eats in NYC

The prospect of eating out in NYC can be daunting—both for the difficulty of choosing one restaurant over thousands of others and for the amount of money you have to get ready to shell out.

Luckily, though, you can solve both problems if you know where to look. The Michelin Guide just released its 2022 Bib Gourmand list, which directs prospective diners to 18 hand-picked restaurants across Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan, as well as Westchester County north of the city.

On top of being Michelin Guide-good, they also share another advantage: affordability. In any of these restaurants you can order two courses plus a glass of wine and a dessert for under $49, according to Michelin inspectors.

"A Bib restaurant will also leave you with a sense of satisfaction, at having eaten so well at such a reasonable price," reads the Michelin website.

Here are the 18 new restaurants that made the Bib Gourmand for the first time this year:

Manhattan:

Queens:

Jiang Nan: Chinese food, Flushing

Porcelain: Asian food, Ridgewood

Rolo's: American food, Ridgewood

Zaab Zaab: Thai food, Elmhurst

Brooklyn:

Le Fanfare: Italian food, Greenpoint

Runner Up: American food, Park Slope

Sobre Masa: Mexican food, Bushwick

Westchester: