These NYC Streets Are Getting Bike Lanes & Pedestrian Plazas

Some of NYC's main streets are about to get a little bit safer next year.

The NYC Department of Transportation Chief Ydanis Rodriguez recently revealed several projects the agency will be tackling in 2023 to expand bike lanes and pedestrian access across the city. This includes a major overhaul of 10th Avenue in Manhattan to add a one-way protected bike lane between W 14th Street and W 52nd Street, expanding bicycle and pedestrian access between Manhattan and the Bronx on the Washington Bridge and more.

Rodriguez also discussed the city's early plans to pedestrianize Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, a significant project seeking to remove or reduce car traffic from the Prospect Park-adjacent traffic circle and public space. The exact timelines on many of these projects have not been announced, but the agency's press release states they're a priority in the new year.

Here's a list of major projects the DOT plans to tackle next year:

