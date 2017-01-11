NYC Mayor to New Yorkers: Don't Eat at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A's big, greasy plans for chicken sandwich domination in NYC are no secret. Since opening its giant first restaurant in NYC near Herald Square last fall, the Georgia-based chain has already opened a second location just blocks away, with plans for many more across the city -- like the recently revealed plans for its first restaurant in Queens. But not everyone is happy about Chick-fil-A's push into the borough, including Mayor Bill de Blasio.

As explained in a report by DNAinfo New York, the company's intentions to open a new restaurant at Queens Center Mall were quickly met by opposition from a local city councilman and area residents, who have decried Chick-fil-A as "anti-LGBT." Of course, this isn't the first time New Yorkers have protested the chain's anti-LGBT history, but this time, the issue has (finally) reached the mayor.