The Blood Rave From Blade Is Coming to NYC, Blood Included

If the word "Blade" calls to mind visions of Wesley Snipes catching his sunglasses and Donal Logue getting his hand cut off, twice, you're in luck -- BBQ Films is holding a blood-soaked rave at Terminal 5 in NYC, themed after the opening scene of the original Blade film.

The whole thing's intended as a promotion for this year's New York Comic Con, and begins an hour after sunset (because vampires), including a screening of the movie, sword-fighting demos, and raffles for Blade-themed swag -- stuff like set props, signed posters, and scale replicas of Stephen Dorff's teeth, presumably.

The main attraction is the rave itself, though, and there are really only three things you need to know about it: The Crystal Method is headlining, there'll be actors dressed like vampires from 1998, and there will indeed be blood raining from the ceiling.