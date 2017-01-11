The Blood Rave From Blade Is Coming to NYC, Blood Included

If the word "Blade" calls to mind visions of Wesley Snipes catching his sunglasses and Donal Logue getting his hand cut off, twice, you're in luck -- BBQ Films is holding a blood-soaked rave at Terminal 5 in NYC, themed after the opening scene of the original Blade film.
The whole thing's intended as a promotion for this year's New York Comic Con, and begins an hour after sunset (because vampires), including a screening of the movie, sword-fighting demos, and raffles for Blade-themed swag -- stuff like set props, signed posters, and scale replicas of Stephen Dorff's teeth, presumably.
The main attraction is the rave itself, though, and there are really only three things you need to know about it: The Crystal Method is headlining, there'll be actors dressed like vampires from 1998, and there will indeed be blood raining from the ceiling.
Granted, it'll be synthetic blood, but if you're actually disappointed by that fact, you're either a nitpicker or an actual vampire. Either way, we want nothing to do with you.
You can sink your teeth (ugh) into some tickets by hitting up the BBQ Films website, and all proceeds go to an as-yet unnamed charity. We can only assume it's the Bram Stoker Home for Wayward Familiars.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he still wants a pair of those flashlight sunglasses like the blood rave DJ had. Follow his wishful tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com