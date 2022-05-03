Here Are All the NYC Landmarks Blake Lively's Met Gala Dress Referenced

Last night, fashion fans and pop culture stans tuned in to watch everybody's favorite celebrities walk down the red carpet at this year's Met Gala.

This year's theme focused on the Gilded Age, and prompted celebrities and designers to come up with opulent and creative outfits that paid homage to the times.

Blake Lively, who was also among this year's hosts at the Met Gala, turned heads with her dress—and honored New York City as well. Lively showed off a majestic Versace Atelier gown, which was inspired by the City of New York and its main landmarks.

What initially looked like a beautifully tailored and embellished copper pink dress actually turned in a two-main-color work of art. Once unraveled, the bottom half revealed a splendid green gown, which recalled the color of copper once it becomes oxidized. The dress was, in fact, an "homage to the Statue of Liberty," as Lively pointed out, and both its colors and draping were meant to resemble those of the statue.

The NYC references, though, were more than one. Part of the dress's embellishment and décor included details from the Empire State Building's architecture, as well as constellation designs like the ones on the ceiling of Grand Central Station. Finally, Lively's crown featured seven spikes, like the crown worn by Lady Liberty herself. "The Statue of Liberty has seven rays," said Lively, "representing the sun's rays and also the seven seas and continents, which represents welcomeness, inclusivity, freedom." Finally, the crown displays 25 stones at its bottom, which are a homage to the statue's 25 windows.

Check out other photos and videos of Blake Lively's magnificent dress below: