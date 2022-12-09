This Lake Placid Hotel Brings Japanese & Scandinavian Influences to the Adirondacks

This winter, get ready to be transported to Japan and Scandinavia without having to leave the state of New York. Lark Hotels is opening its newest property, dubbed Bluebird Lake Placid, in the Adirondacks, and it is set to be a gorgeous oasis of relaxation.

Slated to open on January 11, 2023, Bluebird Lake Placid aims at being a timeless hotel flaunting a unique design. Different from other Adirondacks retreats, the new lodge is inspired by Japanese and Scandinavian design, and it features a secluded lakeside space surrounded by gorgeous mountain views. With only 90 rooms available, the hotel flaunts warm alpine vibes thanks to its natural materials and muted colors, and it welcomes every guest into a space that is a heaven for both relaxation and alpine sports.

In the winter, visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including skiing, ice fishing, and snowshoeing. The opening is also closely aligned with the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, which is the largest winter multi-sport collegiate athletic event in the world returning for the first time to Lake Placid since 1972. Meanwhile, February guests will get the chance to witness the Empire State Winter Games, the largest Olympic-style winter sporting event in the Northeast, from February 2–5, 2023.

Bluebird Lake Placid will also be the ideal getaway spot for the summer season. From swimming and hiking to biking, fishing, and even golf, guests will get the chance to explore the beautiful natural surroundings however they want, and they'll always get a comfy room and environment to come back to after a full day of activities.To further accommodate every guest's interests, the hotel will also flaunt an exclusive dining experience, dubbed Après Only. Opening in mid-2023, the bar and tasting room will lead guests into a space inspired by '80s nostalgia and ski culture of Lake Placid. The menu will offer classic mountain dishes, and diners will be able to order their favorite IPAs as well as an iconic shot-ski.

Room prices start at $199, and the hotel is already accepting reservations for next year. To book your own room and for more information, you can visit the hotel's website.

Take a look at some renderings of the space below: