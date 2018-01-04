Horny New Yorkers Are Seeking 'Bomb Cyclone' Hookups on Craigslist

As the much-hyped 'Bomb Cyclone' blizzard unleashing several inches of snow, insane winds, and stupidly cold temperatures on NYC on Thursday, some New Yorkers are taking to Craigslist to find dates, platonic company, and hookups to help them "warm up" and, erm, ride out the storm. Some guy is even offering to give free "blizzard massages."
With public schools closed, inevitable weather-related subway delays, and treacherous sidewalks, it's safe to say many New Yorkers found themselves alone while working from the comfort of their apartments or while off from work for a snow day. It didn't take long for the Craigslist personals section to light up with blizzard-related listings -- some seeking companions to hang out and drink with, others seeking casual encounters and even some group hookups -- from all across the metro area. The ads are just a snapshot of how the city copes when the weather throws an icy wrench in the routine hustle and bustle and, well, a few of them are pretty funny.
The International Trailer for 'The Last Jedi' May Have Revealed Something Huge
In one listing, a 37-year-old man said he's just hoping to find "someone to enjoy the blizzard with." Meanwhile, a 28-year-old in Park Slope said they're looking for "cool company" to have drinks and possibly dinner with after having worked from home all day. In another ad (NSFW-ish link), a man asks for a massage at his Times Square hotel room, but you'll have to "know what you are doing." Of course, plenty of others are looking for more than just a good massage.
As you'd expect on any city's Craigslist personals page, most of the listings under bomb cyclone and blizzard are extremely NSFW, so keep that in mind if you decide to browse. No matter what you end up doing to keep warm and get through the storm, just remember to be safe out there, folks.