A Statue by World-Renowned Artist Botero Just Landed in NYC's Meatpacking for a Limited Time

Catch it before it's gone. The Sphinx statue by famous Colombian artist Fernando Botero is now on display in the Meatpacking district, but for a limited time only.

The David Benrimon Fine Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition of Botero's work through April 19 to celebrate the artist's 90th birthday. It features paintings, works on paper, and sculptures. The statue, with exaggerated features in the "Boterismo" signature style, is part of the project, and it's located in the Meatpacking District's 14th Street Square.

Just like the mythological creature in its name, Sphinx is a representation of a being with a human head, the body of a lion, and the wings of a falcon. Its dimensions are larger than it appears. At a height of eight feet, the statue is beautifully imposing and a distinctive addition to 14th Street Square. Before landing in New York City, Sphinx has traveled around the world, and has been on display in Medellín, Berlin, the Netherlands, and more.

Botero's fans can find more of his notable works in New York City by visiting the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle, where Adam and Eve is on display, or by heading to the Crosby Hotel in Soho, where they can find an original 12-foot sculpture of a cat by the artist. To admire more of his work, The Museum of Modern Art is also a go-to spot on the list.