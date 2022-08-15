Sinkholes Have Closed Down a Popular Jersey Shore Beach

Beachgoers, take notice. A popular stretch of sand at the Jersey Shore is closed due to the emergence of sinkholes.

As NJ.com reports, a section of Bradley Beach near McCabe Avenue and Ocean Park Avenue has been closed down after several sinkholes sprouted in the sand last Thursday. The Bradley Beach Police Department revealed on Facebook today that another sinkhole opened up at Lake Terrace Beach, in a different part of town near the northern border with Ocean Grove.

Bradley Beach Mayor Larry Fox is asking all beach-goers to avoid the immediate area around the sinkholes, which have been fenced off by officials. The sinkholes were caused by issues with an outflow pipe on the beach, and the mayor said town officials are working with multiple state and local agencies to address the issue.

Bradley Beach is located about 60 miles south of New York City, near other famous Jersey Shore towns like Asbury Park and Belmar. Although less commercialized than some other Jersey Shore destinations, the affected beaches are near a mini golf course and playground.