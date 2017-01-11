Brandy Sang on the NYC Subway and Nobody Cared

New Yorkers are pretty jaded when it comes to the subway: after you've ridden it long enough, there's not much that'll get you to look up from your phone -- even a Grammy-winning singer like Brandy, who gave an impromptu/ignored performance on the 1 train this past Monday. Check out the video below:

After busting out a minute's worth of "Home" from the Broadway show The Wiz, Brandy asks the rest of the train car what they thought of her singing. Their response? Crickets.

In fairness, she is wearing one helluva disguise -- not that it detracts from her killer vocals. One guy actually says he liked her singing when she asks him directly (at 2:20), but then proceeds to give her tips on how she should "engage with the people" if she wants a reaction.