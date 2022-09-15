NYC's BravoCon 2022 Celebrity Lineup Just Dropped

Everybody’s favorite TV show personalities are about to flock to New York City. After a three-year hiatus, BravoCon is officially coming back this October.

From October 14 through October 16, BravoCon is returning to the Big Apple for its second edition. The weekend-long event will take place at the Javits Center in Manhattan, and it will bring the casts of multiple Bravo TV shows to the stage, including over 140 celebrities, Variety reports.

Guests will have the chance to attend over 60 live events featuring their favorite TV personalities. There will also be an immersive experience, dubbed Bravoland, for visitors to participate in, and a Bravo Bazaar market space featuring over 65 vendors will be part of the event, too. Guests will be entertained with live music as well, and the "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval and his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, will perform at the BravoCon After Dark party.

Here is the full lineup of celebrities participating in BravoCon this year:

Andy Cohen of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen"

The "Below Deck" franchise: Captain Jason Chambers, Mzi "Zee" Dempers, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Fraser Olender, Captain Lee Rosbach, Aesha Scott, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Courtney Veale and Captain Sandy Yawn

Bravo Kids: Riley Burruss, Frankie Catania, Gia Giudice, Albie Manzo, Chris Manzo and Brooks Marks

Bravo Significant Others: Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Frank Catania, Evan Goldschneider, Joe Gorga, Luis Ruelas and Todd Tucker

"Family Karma": Brian Benni, Bali Chainani, Amrit Kapai, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Vishal Parvani, Anisha Ram, Richa Sadana and Monica Vaswani

Kate Chastain of "Galley Talk"

"Kandi & The Gang": Bertha Jones, Joyce Jones and Nora Wilcox

Housewives: Caroline Manzo, Teddi Mellencamp, Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney

"Married to Medicine": Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Anila Sajja, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore

The "Million Dollar Listing" franchise: Heather Altman, Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor

"Project Runway": Christian Siriano and Elaine Welteroth

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta": Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora and Shereé Whitfield

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills": Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke

"The Real Housewives of Orange County": Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson

"The Real Housewives of Dubai": Sara Al Madani, Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury

"The Real Housewives of Miami": Guerdy Abraira, Adriana de Moura, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton and Larsa Pippen

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey": Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs

"The Real Housewives of Potomac": Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Robyn Dixson, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City": Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose

"Shahs of Sunset": Reza Farahan, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Mercedes "MJ" Javid

"Southern Charm": Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Green, Marcie Hobbs, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Naomie Olindo and Shep Rose

"Summer House": Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke

The "Ultimate Girls Trip" franchise: Taylor Armstrong, Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks and Ramona Singer

"Vanderpump Rules": Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz



For a full schedule and to purchase your tickets, you can visit BravoCon's website.