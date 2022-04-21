This New Airline Is Launching 8 Routes from New York

Travelers looking to save on flights to and from New York City are in luck. Breeze Airlines, the new budget carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, announced that it's launching eight new routes in 2022 to destinations across the country, USA Today reports.

Breeze operates out of Westchester County Airport (HPN) in White Plains, New York, located about 30 miles north of NYC. From there, they'll be operating direct flights to Las Vegas; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Norfolk, Virginia; Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and Jacksonville, Flordia; as well as one-stop service to New Orleans.

The routes to Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas will operate daily, while the rest will run several times per week. Fares start at $149 for these cross-country flights. Some of the routes will begin service in June, while the rest will begin in the fall as the airline receives more new planes.

Breeze was created to operate in under-served markets, flying out of smaller airports to save passengers time and money. It also operates out of Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) in Ronkonkoma in the NYC area. It's in the midst of a significant expansion, with plans to double its number of routes in 2022. Budget carrier Play also operates out of HPN.