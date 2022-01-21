An Eerie Public Art Exhibit Just Sprouted in NYC's Madison Square Park

If you're headed to the Flatiron District's Madison Square Park anytime soon, it will be hard to miss the 100 school desks arranged carefully throughout the space. The haunting display is part of an exhibit called Brier Patch by Texas-born artist Hugh Hayden, which was installed earlier this week.

The desks take multiple formations throughout the park, with the largest grouping of 48 sitting on the oval lawn and sprouting tree branches. Others appear in smaller groups, with some un-branched desks even open for sitting. The exhibit's uniform rows mixed with its chaotic branches are meant to be a commentary on the US education system, from its uneven outcomes to its student loan debt.

