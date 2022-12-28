A Britney Spears-Inspired Musical Is Officially Coming to Broadway Next Year

New Yorkers, forget karaoke nights and crowded clubs. The next time you sing your heart out to Britney Spears' hit songs you might be in an actual Broadway theater.

On June 22, 2023, a Britney Spears-inspired musical is officially coming to the Big Apple, and it’s bringing all of your favorite songs by the iconic pop star with it. Dubbed "Once Upon a One More Time," the production will take over Marquis Theater for several amazing days.

While Britney Spears herself isn't involved in the production of the show, all of the musical compositions featured in the musical are licensed through her publishers and approved by the songwriters. Additionally, according to the Washington Post, in 2019 she attended an early reading of the show, and described the musical as "a dream come true [for her]."

The musical mixes Britney Spears' hit songs with a selection of iconic fairytale characters like Snow White, Cinderella, and many others. During the show, Britney fans will be able to listen and sing along to their favorite songs, including "Lucky," "Toxic," "Circus," and "Oops!...I Did It Again."

Previews for the show will begin on May 13, 2023, while opening night is set on June 22, 2023. You can grab your tickets here.