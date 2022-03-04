This Broadway Theater Is Being Renamed in Honor of James Earl Jones

Legendary actor and EGOT winner James Earl Jones will be a permanent fixture on Broadway thanks to a new theater renaming announced this week.

The historic Cort Theater will now be known as the James Earl Jones Theater, The Shubert Organization revealed. The 110 -year-old theater has been home to famous productions from 1950's As You Like It with Katharine Hepburn to 2010's Fences with Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.

"For me standing in this very building 64 years ago at the start of my Broadway career, it would have been inconceivable that my name would be on the building today," said Jones about the theater renaming. "Let my journey from then to now be an inspiration for all aspiring actors."

Jones first appeared on Broadway in 1957 and has since won three Tony Awards. He's also known for his film work, voicing famous characters like Mufasa in The Lion King and Darth Vader in Star Wars and appearing in films like Field of Dreams, Conan the Barbarian, The Sandlot, and The Hunt for Red October.

The James Earl Jones Theater underwent extensive renovations during the COVID-19 pandemic, with plans to reopen for performances this summer.