Here's How to See Free Broadway Performances in the Outer Boroughs This Fall

If you're hoping to catch a Broadway performance without spending Broadway ticket prices, you may be in luck this fall. The beloved "Broadway in the Boros" series returns with free performances from several Broadway casts heading out of their midtown digs.

On four Fridays in September and October, residents of Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island will be able to catch free live shows courtesy of Beetlejuice, Chicago, The Book of Mormon, Little Shop of Horrors, Wicked, Six, Kinky Boots, Chicago, and Moulin Rouge! The Musical. All performances run from 1 pm to 2 pm and feature numbers from three or four musicals.

All performances are completely free, and advanced tickets are not required. Both wheelchair and American Sign Language accommodations are provided at all shows.

Check out the full schedule below, and if you're still feeling the theater bug, find out how you can get two-for-one tickets to 21 Broadway shows this fall:

Brooklyn

Friday, September 16, 2022, 1 pm- to 2 pm

The Plaza at 300 Ashland (Southside of Lafayette Avenue, between Flatbush Avenue and Ashland Place)

Beetlejuice

Chicago

Book of Mormon

Little Shop of Horrors

Queens

Friday, September 23, 2022, 1 pm to 2 pm

Kaufman Astoria Studios Backlot (35th Avenue & 36th Street)

Wicked

SIX

Beetlejuice

The Bronx

Friday, October 7, 2022, 1 pm to 2 pm

Fordham Plaza (1 Fordham Plaza)

Wicked

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Kinky Boots

Staten Island

Friday, October 14, 2022, 1 pm to 2 pm

Open Street Program: Minthorne Street between Victory Boulevard & Bay Street