Broadway Theaters Will Keep Mask & Vaccine Mandates Despite NYC Rules Change

Despite New York City recently dropping its indoor mask and vaccine mandates, Broadway theaters will still require both for entry.

Broadway World reports that the Broadway League recently confirmed it would not update its requirements before April 30. That date falls in line with previous announcements and hasn't been updated despite the changes happening elsewhere in NYC.

"We're proud to continue setting the gold standard of COVID health protocols in all our Broadway theaters in New York," said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin last month. "We're equally proud to assure our ticket buyers' purchases are secure with our flexible Buy With Confidence refund and exchange policies. Our theaters and world-class shows are open for business, ready to welcome and enrapture our audiences, as we've done every day for the past five months. Come join us."

Mayor Eric Adams officially ended the "Key to NYC" program on Monday, March 7, dropping vaccine requirements for indoor venues like restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms, and theaters. Mask requirements for indoor businesses where vaccines aren't checked ended on March 2. State and local law allow businesses to set their own policies, however, with some institutions opting to hold off on loosening COVID-19 safety protocols for the time being.

