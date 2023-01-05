Broadway Just Had Its Biggest Week of Sales Since the Pandemic Began

The last few years have brought unprecedented challenges for NYC's 41 Broadway theaters, but the industry is finally looking at some seriously good news.

The New York Times reports that over the holiday week—from Sunday, December 25 through Sunday, January 1—the 21 shows currently running grossed $51.9 million. That's the highest one-week total since the pandemic began in March 2020. It also includes an all-time record for any show, with The Lion King taking in a whopping $4.3 million.

The two-week, end-of-year total was still down about 12% compared to 2019, but 115% higher than last year, when the Omicron variant swept the city and canceled performances. Shows were helped along by higher ticket prices and additional performances added to meet demand. Shows like Funny Girl, Chicago, Beetlejuice, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Six all set records, too.

Broadway is now entering a traditionally slow period of the year, meaning would-be theatergoers can count on discounted tickets from the upcoming Broadway Week. Those from out of town can also score discounts on hotels, restaurants, and more over the upcoming two months.