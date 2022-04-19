Broadway Theaters Just Updated Their Mask & Vaccination Policies

While Broadway theaters are still committed to ensuring everyone's safety during shows, they have decided to make attendance restrictions a little more lax.

According to an announcement made on the Broadway League website, all 41 Broadway theaters are extending a mask mandate for audiences (which was originally supposed to end on April 30) to May 31. However, many theaters will not extend their proof of vaccination requirement.

"While masking mandates will remain in place at all Broadway theaters through at least May 31, many theaters may no longer require that audience members provide proof of vaccination," the announcement reads.

For now, mask requirements for the months of June and beyond are not available. According to the Broadway League, they will be announced in the near future.

Requirements vary depending on the show's production rules. For a complete list of Broadway shows and their updated mask and vaccine policies, you can visit Broadway.org.