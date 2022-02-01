You Can Get 2-for-1 Tickets to 15 Broadway Shows Through the End of February

If you've been waiting to catch an expensive Broadway show, now is your chance.

NYC & Company, the marketing organization for New York City, announced today that NYC Broadway Week will be extended through February 27, with two-for-one ticket pricing for 15 participating shows until the end of the month.

The deal comes during a traditionally slow time for the theater industry, and just weeks after several Broadway shows have closed or gone on hiatus due to the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many shows hope to lure audiences back as case numbers continue to fall in the city.

The participating show are as follows:

Aladdin

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

Come From Away

Company

David Byrne's American Utopia

Dear Evan Hansen

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The Lion King

MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Phantom of the Opera

Skeleton Crew

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

"Broadway is open and the magic of theater is live in New York City. We are thrilled to extend the special two-for-one ticket offering, welcoming more New Yorkers and visitors to experience some of the best shows on stage, while continuing to set the gold standard of health protocols in all of our Broadway theaters," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.

All Broadway shows require audience members to be fully vaccinated and wear masks during the entirety of the performance except while eating or drinking. Peruse the full list of shows here and snag your discount tickets today.