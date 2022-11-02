How to Get Discount Tickets to Broadway's 'Into the Woods' Before It Closes

The critically acclaimed revival of Into the Woods, which premiered at the New York City Center earlier this year before transferring to Broadway, is set to close in early January. But there's still time to see the show, and now you can get discounted tickets day-of.

As BroadwayWorld reports, beginning at tonight's performance and through the show's close on January 8, rush tickets will be available for in-person purchase. Starting at 10 am each day, theater-goers can head to the St. James Theatre box office at 246 W. 44th Street in Manhattan for access to a limited number of same-day tickets for just $59 each. Tickets will be limited to two per person and are only available for performances that day.

Into the Woods stars Patina Miller and Montego Glover as the Witch, as well as Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Bryan D'Arcy James as the Baker, and more. The Stephen Sondheim musical first premiered on Broadway in 1987.